Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 20:25 Hits: 4

"We've never seen anything like this and I've been here since 1964," the owner of one hatchery says. For anyone looking to start their own flock, an expert has advice on breeds.

(Image credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/03/826925180/we-are-swamped-coronavirus-propels-interest-in-raising-backyard-chickens-for-egg?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food