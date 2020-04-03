The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fatema Sumar Talks Oxfam America’s Response to COVID-19

Category: Food Hits: 5


Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Fatema Sumar, Vice President of Global Programs at Oxfam America, about the actions they are taking to fight COVID-19 globally. “If you break the food supply chain, you can imagine how that would affect supermarket shelves,” Sumar warns, about the possible effect of COVID-19 on food prices.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Fatema Sumar Talks Oxfam America’s Response to COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/fatema-sumar-talks-oxfam-americas-response-to-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version