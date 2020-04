Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 08:00 Hits: 2

World food prices declined sharply in March, driven by demand-side contractions linked to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in global oil prices due mostly to expectations of economic slowdown. The FAO Food Price Index declined 4.3 percent from February.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1269050/icode/