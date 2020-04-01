The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Holly Rippon-Butler Talks Young Farmers, COVID-19

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Holly Rippon-Butler, Land Access Program Director at the National Young Farmers Coalition, about what we need to do to support young farmers in the face of COVID-19. “We need to make investments for young farmers as a resource for this country,” says Rippon-Butler.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

