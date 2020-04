Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 15:15 Hits: 5

As Kentucky does its best to battle the spread of COVID-19, state officials and medical providers have been looking for ways to answer the increasing need for medical personal protective equipment. One of those responding in a big way here in Kentucky is a somewhat unlikely source: Somerset Community College.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/04/01/rural-development-project-uses-3d-printing-fight-against-covid-19-spread