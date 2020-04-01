The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Purdue University’s Jayson Lusk Discusses The Economics of COVID-19

Category: Food Hits: 5

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Jayson Lusk about the economics of food production and distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re here to teach students, and try to help them prepare for the work force, but also apply what things we know to try to make the world a better place,” says Lusk, regarding their efforts to discover new ways to manufacture much needed face masks and ventilators. 

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Purdue University’s Jayson Lusk Discusses The Economics of COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/purdue-universitys-jayson-lusk-discusses-the-economics-of-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version