Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 14:53 Hits: 4

Authors: GM Watch

Farmers have requested the district administration to give them passes to carry out work in the fields in order to protect the crops from pest attack

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19365-indian-gm-cotton-farmers-desperate-for-permission-to-fight-pest-attacks