Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 21:13 Hits: 3

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Jenique Jones, Senior Director of Program Operations at City Harvest, a food rescue organization based in New York. They discuss City Harvest’s efforts to get excess food to the needy, and the growing number of food insecure people caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Jones emphasizes that City harvest is “Making sure that we’re planning for, almost the unplannable” with regards to preparation for the challenges COVID-19 poses and the next crisis of this magnitude.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Jenique Jones From City Harvest Talks COVID-19 Impact appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/03/jenique-jones-from-city-harvest-talks-covid-19-impact/