Caesaré Assad On The Food System, COVID-19

Published on Monday, 30 March 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Caesaré Assad, CEO of Food System 6 (FS6), about the solutions that FS6 and other accelerators are creating to support farmers and entrepreneurs in the face of COVID-19. “We have this really beautiful rich, diverse country where we can produce and we can create so much wealth for all of us, and it’s now about zooming in and resourcing these gaps that we know exist,” says Assad.

