Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 10:56 Hits: 2

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a familiar sight at coronavirus briefings. Donuts Delite in Rochester prints photos of Fauci on wafer-thin edible paper and affixes them to the top of doughnuts with buttercream.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/30/823742142/new-york-shop-uses-dr-anthony-faucis-face-to-adorn-doughnuts?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food