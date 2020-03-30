The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Liz Neumark Talks Teaching Healthy Habits to Kids, COVID-19

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Liz Neumark, Founder and CEO of Great Performances and Founder and Board Member of The Sylvia Center, about the impact of COVID-19 on the catering industry. They also discuss helping children learn healthy habits, which is particularly important in our current climate. “Our waiters who at this time last year were at black tie galas, are now delivering food to a very different slice of New York,” says Neumark, on shifting the hospitality workforce towards supporting the elderly and needy. 

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/03/liz-neumark-talks-teaching-healthy-habits-to-kids-covid-19/

