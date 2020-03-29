Regina Anderson Talks Food Recovery Network, COVID-19

Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Regina Anderson, Executive Director of the Food Recovery Network, about the surplus food problem that the COVID-19 pandemic will create. “There’s no shortage of food. That has never been the case in America- we have so much food. We can throw most of it – almost all of it- away, and still have enough food to feed everybody. It’s just a distribution issue,” says Anderson.

