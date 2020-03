Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 21:26 Hits: 3

As regular hand washing is a key tool in combating COVID-19, the UN and its partners are taking steps to ensure people living in informal settlements have access to running water at this critical time, according to the agency working to achieve more sustainable cities.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1060042