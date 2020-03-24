The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

School Lunches Are As Important As Ever, Says Fleishman

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Mara Fleishman, CEO of the Chef Ann Foundation, about the vital need to feed food insecure children during school closures. “When chefs are able to see that they can be creative with school food and they can help change the palates of our youngest generation – I think it brings more culinary talent into this field,” says Fleishman.

