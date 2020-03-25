Mill City Farmers Markets Innovates Around COVID-19

Articles

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Martha Archer, executive director of Mill City Farmers Markets, about supporting local farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the concept of physical distancing versus social distancing. “The biggest goal will be to keep the distancing possible. So, how do we move customers through quickly and safely, and change what markets have been, which is a place to congregate and socialize?” Archer asks.

