The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mill City Farmers Markets Innovates Around COVID-19

Category: Food Hits: 3


Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Martha Archer, executive director of Mill City Farmers Markets, about supporting local farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the concept of physical distancing versus social distancing. “The biggest goal will be to keep the distancing possible. So, how do we move customers through quickly and safely, and change what markets have been, which is a place to congregate and socialize?” Archer asks.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Mill City Farmers Markets Innovates Around COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/03/mill-city-farmers-markets-innovates-around-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version