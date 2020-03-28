Katherine Miller from the James Beard Foundation Talks COVID-19, the impact on restaurants, the future of food

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Katherine Miller, Vice President of Impact at the James Beard Foundation and founding executive director of the Chef Action Network about COVID-19’s impact on the restaurant industry. “Nothing beats going out to a restaurant, I really look forward to the day that we’re all able to eat together again in some of our favorite places,” says Miller.

