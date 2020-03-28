The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Katherine Miller from the James Beard Foundation Talks COVID-19, the impact on restaurants, the future of food

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Katherine Miller, Vice President of Impact at the James Beard Foundation and founding executive director of the Chef Action Network  about COVID-19’s impact on the restaurant industry. “Nothing beats going out to a restaurant, I really look forward to the day that we’re all able to eat together again in some of our favorite places,” says Miller.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/03/katherine-miller-from-the-james-beard-foundation-talks-covid-19-the-impact-on-restaurants-the-future-of-food/

