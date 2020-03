Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 14:07 Hits: 4

Among frontline troops serving in Southeast Asia fifty years ago, peace was a distant thought. They were too busy fighting while diplomats assembled in Paris. U.S. forces were pushing hard against the Vietcong and North Vietnamese Army in provinces along the A Shau Valley, into Cambodia and Laos. The number killed in action reached beyond 6,000 in 1970. War haunts this generation of aging veterans.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/03/27/peace-quiet-victory