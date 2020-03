Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 20:20 Hits: 5

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Bloomberg agriculture editor Millie Munshi about how the coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the global food supply chain.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/27/822728439/how-coronavirus-could-disrupt-the-supply-chain-for-food?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food