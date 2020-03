Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

Some shippers can't meet unprecedented demand for basic goods. Others are starved for goods from Asia and are facing a drop-off in U.S. factory production.

(Image credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/27/822054034/the-coronavirus-pandemic-may-be-loosening-links-in-the-supply-chain?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food