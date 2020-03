Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 17:50 Hits: 3

Farmworkers are still working during the coronavirus epidemic. They're essential. But they're also at greater risk of infection.

(Image credit: Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2020/03/27/821449729/essential-status-means-jobs-for-farmworkers-but-greater-virus-risk?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food