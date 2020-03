Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 08:00 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the world on a crisis footing. Success will entail coherent and robust plans for our food systems. FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero Cullen outlines a framework for how countries can think about and craft these plans.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1268059/icode/