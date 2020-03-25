Chef Steven Satterfield And Miller Union Respond to COVID-19

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 15:41 Hits: 5

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews James Beard award winning chef Steven Satterfield, executive chef and co-owner of Miller Union, about how the restaurant industry is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s kind of like going through a grieving process, I would imagine. Because our restaurants are our second homes,” says Satterfield.

