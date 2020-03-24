Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 19:19 Hits: 6

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Gene Baur, President and Co-Founder of Farm Sanctuary, about plant based proteins and how factory farms can lead to disease. “Government policies and laws are very important – and have enabled an inefficient system – and that has to change,” says Baur.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Gene Baur Talks Farm Animals In Crisis appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/03/gene-baur-talks-farm-animals-in-crisis/