Tiffany Food Corp. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom (黄府山珍茶花菇) Dried Mushrooms with UPC 6 943153 804047 and no other coding, because it may contain undeclared sulfites

