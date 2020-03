Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 09:04 Hits: 6

Victoria James loves wine; she became a sommelier at 21 — but she discovered that the world of wine was an old boys' club that didn't welcome women. Her new memoir chronicles her fight to fit in.

(Image credit: Ecco)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/24/820303266/in-wine-girl-taking-on-the-old-boys-of-the-wine-world?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food