Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020

Out of an abundance of caution IcelandicPlus LLC of Ft. Washington, PA, is recalling its Capelin Pet Treats because some of the fish have exceeded the FDA compliance guideline for fish larger than 5 inches. The FDA has determined that salt-cured, dried, or fermented un-eviscerated fish larger than 5

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/icelandicplus-llc-voluntarily-recalls-whole-capelin-fish-pet-treats-because-product-exceeds-fda-size