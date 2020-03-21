The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Joi Chevalier from the Cook’s Nook talks about how COVID-19 is impacting food start ups

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Joi Chevalier, Founder and CEO of The Cook’s Nook. They discuss COVID-19 and it’s impact on food startups in Austin, Texas and across the country. “Our own industry- they are the folks. There are twenty, thirty thousand people who worked at food companies, who now don’t have access to food,” warns Chevalier.

The post Joi Chevalier from the Cook’s Nook talks about how COVID-19 is impacting food start ups appeared first on Food Tank.

