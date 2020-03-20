The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

We Must Meet The Needs Of Those Most Affected By COVID-19, Says Kimbal Christiana Musk

Category: Food Hits: 7

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Kimbal and Christiana Musk. They discuss the importance of providing nutritious meals for students who are food insecure and rely on school lunches for sustenance. “We as humans got this. Right? We’ve been growing food for ten thousand years. We’ve domesticated eighty thousand species of plant and animals. We’ve done quite a lot of R&D- we’ve been through droughts, we’ve been through climate change,” Christiana Musk reminds us.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post We Must Meet The Needs Of Those Most Affected By COVID-19, Says Kimbal & Christiana Musk appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/03/we-must-meet-the-needs-of-those-most-affected-by-covid-19-says-kimbal-christiana-musk/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version