Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 23:00 Hits: 3

FAO is further scaling up its activities to fight the Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa thanks to a $10 million loan approved this week by the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1267170/icode/