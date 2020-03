Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020

Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc. of Stratham, New Hampshire, is issuing a voluntary recall of one lot of its Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa chocolate bars due to the bars being wrapped in the wrong packaging. The bars are labeled as Excellence 85% Cocoa, but contain Lindt Excellence Dark Caramel Sea Salt bar

