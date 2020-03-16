Being Healthy Isn’t a Fad (especially in the face of COVID-19), says Katz

Articles

On the podcast “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Dr. David L. Katz, founding director of Yale University’s Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center. He touches on the importance of a healthy diet, which doesn’t necessarily look like the fad diets that attract our attention. He also touches on the COVID-19 pandemic and offers a refreshing take on the situation. “Diet is the single leading cause of premature death (and by the way, chronic disease) in the United States today, and increasingly throughout the modern world. We’re talking about, in the United States alone, hundreds of thousands of deaths every year,” says Katz.

