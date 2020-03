Articles

Mountain Rose Herbs (MRH) of Eugene, Oregon is recalling all sizes of its Organic Kudzu Root Herbal Supplement from Lot #24247-X and #24247 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/mountain-rose-herbs-recalls-organic-kudzu-root-herbal-supplement-due-possible-health-risk