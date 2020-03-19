Food Workers Are On The Front Line In The Fight Against COVID-19, Says Patel

Articles

Dani will be conducting interviews here every day, talking with experts on food and agriculture and discussing topics like the impact of COVID-19 on the food system, unsung food heroes, how climate change continues to be a threat to agriculture, and other pressing social and environmental challenges that impact farmers, eaters, and the economy.

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Raj Patel, Research Professor in the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, about the impact of COVID-19 on food and farm workers. Who is it that now is absolutely vital in supporting the economy and providing care? It is food service workers. Who is it that is going to be running to the grocery store and bringing things to your door? Who is it that’s work is the most important in terms of getting rid of food waste? Who is it that’s looking after water treatment plants? Who are the engineers that are taking care of sewage? All of these workers are in perilous situations and being given absolutely no respect in the narrative of COVID-19,” Patel says.

