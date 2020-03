Articles

Friday, 13 March 2020

Bàcaro Pizzeria in Montreal, Canada, took a poll to let its customers settle this matter: Pineapple — yay or nay? Pineapple haters won with 53%. The pizzeria took Hawaiian pizza off the menu.

