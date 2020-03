Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 04:06 Hits: 4

The rule, which was to take effect April 1, would have tightened work requirements for some food stamp recipients. But a judge said flexibility in food aid is needed amid a pandemic.

(Image credit: Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2020/03/14/815748914/judge-blocks-rule-that-would-have-kicked-700-000-people-off-snap?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food