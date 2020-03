Articles

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Forest in 2012. Since then, the USDA Forest Service and its partners worldwide commemorate the day by showcasing the vast wildlife supported by forests from around the world. The theme for 2020 is ‘Forest and Biodiversity’.

