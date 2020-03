Articles

This recall is due to an undeclared wheat allergen in Wegmans branded Ginger Salmon Oven Safe Meal and Salmon Teriyaki Oven Safe Meal, which was manufactured by Raw Seafoods, Inc. for Wegmans. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time.

