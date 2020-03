Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 15:17 Hits: 5

As the coronavirus crisis intensifies, Americans are stocking up their medicine cabinets and pantries — or trying to. Retailers are urging customers to buy no more than a two-week supply.

(Image credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/16/816404689/spiking-demand-for-sanitizer-canned-goods-leaves-stores-struggling-to-keep-up?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food