Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 21:32 Hits: 1

In his daily briefing to the press on Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that supplies of medicine are at risk of disruption due to the epidemic, given that China - the worst hit nation so far - is a major producer of pharmaceutical ingredients.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1058911