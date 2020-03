Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 14:49 Hits: 5

"It's like a wine," says a grower. "You can taste it like a wine, and then you can keep the taste in your mouth for a very long time." White peppercorns can cost up to $100 per ounce.

(Image credit: Michael Sullivan/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/14/813608491/cambodias-prized-kampot-pepper-nearly-wiped-out-by-khmer-rouge-makes-a-comeback?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food