In Conversation with #WomeninAg: Dr. Neena Anandaraman

Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 15:23 Hits: 5

In this blog, we feature Dr. Neena Anandaraman, Veterinary Science Policy Advisor with USDA’s Office of the Chief Scientist. Dr. Anandaraman’s work focuses on zoonotic infectious diseases (those that can be transmitted between humans and animals), antimicrobial resistance, and biosecurity. Her work provides science-based advice to senior leadership to help inform their policy decisions.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/03/13/conversation-womeninag-dr-neena-anandaraman