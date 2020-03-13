The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

In Conversation with #WomeninAg: Dr. Neena Anandaraman

Category: Food Hits: 5

In this blog, we feature Dr. Neena Anandaraman, Veterinary Science Policy Advisor with USDA’s Office of the Chief Scientist. Dr. Anandaraman’s work focuses on zoonotic infectious diseases (those that can be transmitted between humans and animals), antimicrobial resistance, and biosecurity. Her work provides science-based advice to senior leadership to help inform their policy decisions.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/03/13/conversation-womeninag-dr-neena-anandaraman

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version