Category: Food Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 1

March 13th, 2020, WinCo Foods, LLC. of Boise, ID is recalling frozen Blackberries in a 16 oz. bag and frozen Berry Medley in 16 oz. and 32 oz. bags, manufactured by Rader Farms of Lynden, WA, because both products have the potential to be contaminated with Norovirus. Norovirus is a highly contagiou

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/winco-foods-llc-recalls-frozen-blackberries-and-frozen-berry-medley-because-possible-health-risk