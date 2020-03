Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 12:36 Hits: 1

When the USDA Food and Nutrition Service released new school meal flexibilities in November 2017, Kristin Hilleman, a Food & Nutrition Services Director in southern California, breathed a big sigh of relief.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/03/11/school-meals-rock