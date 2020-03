Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 1

Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC has initiated a voluntary product recall of its 11oz “Zucchini Spiral Pesto Side Dish Kit” with run number code 1196272F; Use By date of 03/20/2020 due to a product mislabeling which did not declare the allergens of egg and milk.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/pero-family-farms-food-co-issues-alert-undeclared-egg-and-milk-allergens-zucchini-trays