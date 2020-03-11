Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 07:27 Hits: 7

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Tim McCollum, founder and CEO of Beyond Good, the only chocolate brand in the U.S. making chocolate at the source in Africa. They discuss the importance of terroir to the flavor of chocolate as well as the importance of helping local farmers create sustainable businesses for themselves and their families. “Again, it gets back to poverty – If a kid sees that their parents aren’t making any money and struggling on a cocoa farm, they’re not going to be excited to inherit that cocoa farm,” says McCollum.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Helping Local Farmers in Madagascar Create Sustainable (And Profitable) Businesses appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/03/helping-local-farmers-in-madagascar-create-sustainable-and-profitable-businesses/