Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 1

Meijer is initiating a voluntary recall of 13,284 packages of mixed nuts due to the potential risk of an undeclared tree-nut allergen (Brazil nuts) sold at all Meijer stores, and is being issued to its customers in cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/meijer-recalls-select-mixed-nuts-due-undeclared-brazil-nuts-product