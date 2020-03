Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

This recall is due to possible undeclared allergens (peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts) in H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit, which was manufactured by Dole for H-E-B. The incorrect masterpack (kit with dressing and other toppings) was unintentionally used during the production of the salad.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/dole-fresh-vegetables-inc-announces-voluntary-limited-recall-h-e-b-branded-tuscan-herb-salad-kit-due