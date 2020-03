Articles

Stonewall Kitchen of York, Maine is voluntarily recalling 4,812 jars of its Ghost Pepper Queso with an Enjoy By date of 23MAY2021, as a small number of those were mislabeled as Ghost Pepper Salsa. Ghost Pepper Queso includes two allergens, milk and soy, that are not included in Ghost Pepper Salsa, a

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/stonewall-kitchen-voluntarily-recalls-limited-amount-mislabeled-ghost-pepper-salsa-which-contains