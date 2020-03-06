The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

“Our People Are Our Biggest Asset:” Determined Coastal Community Stands Up for Broadband

Category: Food Hits: 3

The bold and rugged coast of Downeast Maine is home to a rural community of 300, where the people have made a living off the land and sea for generations. The Town of Roque Bluffs contains a state park and boasts some of the most beautiful coastline in Maine - yet it is the people who are its biggest asset. When they saw an opportunity to bring broadband to their tiny town, they were determined to make it happen.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/03/06/our-people-are-our-biggest-asset-determined-coastal-community-stands

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version