In Conversation with #WomeninAg: Dr. Dionne Toombs

Published on Friday, 06 March 2020

In celebration of Women’s History Month, USDA is proudly sharing stories of women leaders in agriculture who are helping girls and other women succeed along the way.

In this blog, we feature Dr. Dionne Toombs, the Director of USDA’s Office of the Chief Scientist. As director, Dr. Toombs provides leadership on a wide range of issues affecting science programs and science policy in agricultural research, education, and economics.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/03/06/conversation-womeninag-dr-dionne-toombs